Flowers caught his lone target for an 11-yard gain Sunday against the Seahawks.

This marks back-to-back weeks in which the talented rookie has been held under 20 receiving yards. Sunday's low-production outing was the product of Baltimore building a substantial lead and running out the clock, though, seeing as Lamar Jackson only dropped back 26 times and threw for 187 yards with no touchdowns. It is worth noting that Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman outproduced Flowers, however. Flowers draws a tough matchup against a strong Cleveland defense in Week 10.