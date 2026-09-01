Flowers, who is recovering from a lower-body injury, is expected to return to practice in full capacity next week and suit up for the Ravens' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Colts, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Flowers sustained a left quadriceps bruise in an Aug. 8 practice, but he returned to the field a few days later. The wideout then ended up missing some practices last week due to the lower-body issue, though the Ravens haven't indicated whether the injury is related to the prior quad bruise. Whatever the case, Flowers' injury never seemed to be a major concern, and assuming he's able to begin Week 1 prep as a full practice participant, he should be ready to handle a high-volume role in the Baltimore passing attack once the regular season gets underway.