Flowers recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Flowers made some big plays early, tallying catches of 21 and 17 yards on Baltimore's first two possessions. The entire offense went cold for much of the game from there, though he was able to pad his stats in garbage time with Cooper Rush targeting him five times on a drive early in the final quarter, which Flowers turned into four catches for 21 yards. While the Ravens are typically known for their run game, the passing attack has been the key to their offensive success so far this season, and Flowers has at least 70 receiving yards in three of four contests as a result.