Ravens' Zay Flowers: Signs four-year extension

Flowers is signing a four-year extension with Baltimore for up to $140 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initial reports put the "guarantee" at $108 million, though some of that may not be guaranteed at signing. Either way, Flowers will land safely in WR1 territory from a contract standpoint, ranking top 10 at the position for both guaranteed money and average annual value. Flowers expressed excitement earlier this offseason when discussing new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who spent last year in Chicago as a non-playcalling coordinator under Ben Johnson.