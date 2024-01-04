Flowers (calf) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens won't release their final injury report of the regular season until later Thursday, but after failing to practice in any fashion this week, Flowers appears to be trending toward sitting out Saturday's game against the Steelers. With Baltimore having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, the team can afford to take a cautious approach with banged-up players like Flowers, who will presumably be closer to 100 percent by the time the Ravens play their first postseason game in the divisional round. Even if Baltimore chooses to make Flowers active against the Steelers, the rookie wideout may play only limited snaps, if any.