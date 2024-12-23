Flowers (shoulder) is not participating in practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers was also listed as a non-participant on Sunday's estimated practice report, after he caught five of eight targets for 100 yards in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh has offered optimism that the second-year pro will be able to suit up Wednesday on the road against Houston, but it looks as though Flowers may have to participate in at least a limited capacity Tuesday in order to be cleared for Week 17 action.
