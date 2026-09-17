Flowers (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Flowers has missed Baltimore's first two practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints after hurting his hamstring in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Colts. The speedy wide receiver will be hard-pressed to suit up Sunday if he's unable to practice in at least some capacity Friday. Fellow wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, so Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester are the only healthy options in Baltimore's wide receiver room at the moment.