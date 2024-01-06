Flowers (calf) is listed as inactive Saturday against the Steelers.

Flowers played through a calf injury during the Ravens' Week 17 win against the Dolphins en route to three catches (on three targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown on a 66 percent share of snaps. Having said that, he wasn't able to practice during Week 18 prep due to the same issue, and with the team having locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, he'll be afforded two weeks off to get healthy for a divisional-round matchup on Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.