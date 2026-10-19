Flowers brought in six of 11 targets for 66 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Flowers set the pace for the Ravens in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, displaying solid chemistry with Tyler Huntley once again. The speedy wideout has no fewer than five catches and 53 receiving yards in any game this season, and he's recorded a 14-118-0 line over the last two games alone with Huntley under center. Flowers will remain a must-play wideout regardless of who's helming the Ravens offense in a Week 7 home matchup against the division-rival Bengals next Sunday.