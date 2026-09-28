Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that he expects Flowers to carry a full workload in Week 4 against the Titans on Sunday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Flowers had his workload limited during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Cowboys in Brazil. Despite playing only 21 snaps on offense, the fourth-year wide receiver finished with five catches on six targets for 84 yards to lead the Ravens pass catchers in all three categories. Flowers will be Lamar Jackson's favorite target heading into Week 4 against a Titans defense that ranks eighth in the league in passing yards allowed per game (189.0).