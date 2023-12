Flowers (calf) is in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Flowers has been bothered by a variety of injuries this season, but he also hasn't missed a game through Week 16. This week, he didn't practice until Friday, when he was limited, due to a calf injury and then entered the weekend as questionable. Flowers' status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.