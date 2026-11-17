Flowers brought in six of seven targets for 74 yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

After being held to just three catches for six yards over the previous two games while Joe Fagnano primarily led the Ravens offense, Flowers got a major reprieve in the form of the debuting Jacoby Brissett. The talented wideout took advantage by finishing second in receptions and receiving yards for Baltimore on the night, but Flowers had the ball stripped from him after a 15-yard catch at the Chargers' 46-yard line with 2:11 remaining. The lost fumble turned out to effectively snuff out the Ravens' chances of realistically getting into position for a potential game-tying field goal, ending the game on a sour night. Nevertheless, the fact Brissett threw for 340 yards in his first game in the offense bodes well for Flowers' prospects as a Week 11 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday approaches.