Flowers recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He added one rush for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers had one of his better showings of the season, as he topped 100 yards from scrimmage for only the third time in 15 games. He was particularly involved as a pass catcher early in the contest -- before Lamar Jackson exited with a back injury -- logging receptions of 19 and 18 yards on Baltimore's first possession before chipping in a 14-yard catch on the team's second drive. Flowers also found the end zone for the second consecutive game on a 14-yard end-around late in the third quarter. Despite turning in one of his more productive games of the season, Flowers' effort was overshadowed by a lost fumble late in the game that helped New England clinch the win.