The Ravens listed Flowers (hamstring) as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

As anticipated after he was spotted working out off to the side during the media-access portion of practice, Flowers went down as a non-participant for the second consecutive day. The wideout hasn't practiced in any fashion since tweaking his hamstring in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Colts, and he could be trending toward missing a second straight game this Sunday against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. The Ravens are scheduled to fly to Brazil later Thursday, so Flowers may not make the trip if the team doesn't anticipate him playing.