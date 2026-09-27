Flowers (hamstring) will participate in a pregame workout to determine his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, but the Ravens don't appear as if they expect him to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are calling Flowers a "true pregame decision," but the field conditions in Brazil ultimately appear to be a factor in whether or not the wide receiver will be cleared for game action, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Such a call won't be made by Baltimore until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Flowers ends up missing a second game in a row, Rashod Bateman will serve as the team's No. 1 WR.