Flowers brought in eight of 11 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The standout receiver had a big hand in staking the Ravens to a 13-0 halftime lead, and although Baltimore couldn't muster a single point in the second half, Flowers still finished with team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals. Flowers also had a game-long 48-yard catch, which qualified as his third touchdown of the season as well. Flowers has shown excellent chemistry with both Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley, and reports indicate the fleet-footed receiver is likely to have the former under center for a Week 8 road showdown against the Bills.