Ravens' Zay Flowers: Still limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flowers (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Flowers was also limited Wednesday, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams is in danger. In any case, Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the wideout carries an injury designation into the weekend or is fully cleared to face Los Angeles.
