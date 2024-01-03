Flowers (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After the Ravens estimated him as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report due to a calf issue, Flowers remained on the sideline one day later as the team reconvened for actual on-field work ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against the Steelers. Baltimore is locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC side of the playoffs, so if the team has any qualms about Flowers' health, it may err on the side of caution and hold him out this weekend with an eye toward having him healthy for the divisional round.