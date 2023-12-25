Flowers (foot) is active for Monday's contest in San Francisco.

After opening Week 16 prep last Thursday as limited due to a foot injury, Flowers followed it up with back-to-back full sessions but still was listed as questionable for Monday's outing. With his status now clarified, he'll be taking on a 49ers defense that has surrendered the fifth-most catches (202) to opposing wide receivers in 14 games this season.