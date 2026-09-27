Flowers (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers' active status is a bit of a surprise considering he's logged just one limited practice since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 1 win at Indianapolis. On top of that, the field conditions in Brazil appear to be less than ideal, but it won't stop the Ravens from making him available to handle snaps Sunday. How many plays that may translate to remains to be seen, but Flowers and Rashod Bateman presumably will be the top wide receivers at the disposal of QB Lamar Jackson.