Flowers (hip) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

Flowers, who approached the contest officially listed as questionable, missed practice Thursday, but was a full participant Friday and declared himself "ready to go" afterward, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. With his active status for Sunday night's contest confirmed, the Ravens' leading receiver is slated to remain a key target for QB Lamar Jackson in a pass-catching corps that will be without star tight end Mark Andrews, who was placed on IR on Saturday due to an ankle injury. Through 11 games this season, Flowers has compiled a 53/588/1 receiving line on 72 targets, with the 2023 first-rounder's standing within Baltimore's offense providing him with weekly fantasy utility.