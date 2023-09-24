Flowers recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.

Flowers was the primary beneficiary of Odell Beckham's (ankle) absence, and doubled the target number of any other pass catcher in Baltimore's offense. He was limited to modest output due to his role, as he was targeted in only short areas of the field and turned in a long gain of only eight yards. However, that shouldn't be a big concern moving forward as Flowers entered the game with three receptions of more than 20 yards and one of more than 40. In addition, Rashod Bateman (hamstring) suffered an injury toward the end of the game, which could result in even more opportunity for Flowers heading into a Week 4 matchup against a stingy Cleveland defense.