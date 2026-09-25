Flowers (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Brazil.

Flowers upgraded to limited practice participation Friday after sitting out every other session the past two weeks. It's unclear if he has a real chance to play or the Ravens are just trying to create that impression, so fantasy managers will need to stay tuned as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches Sunday. It'll be a tricky situation if Flowers comes down to a game-time call, but there are at least three other games with late-afternoon kickoffs, plus SNF and MNF. Flowers' teammate Rashod Bateman is one of the better replacement options after putting up 88 yards and a TD in Flowers' absence last week.