Flowers secured six of seven targets for 53 yards in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Flowers finished with team-high catch and target totals in the lopsided win, but he was only third in receiving yards behind Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill. The second-year wideout has eclipsed 50 receiving yards in three straight games for the first time this season heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Steelers on Saturday afternoon.
