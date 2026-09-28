Flowers (hamstring) caught five of six targets for 84 yards and added a 20-yard rush in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Flowers led the Ravens in catches, targets and receiving yards in his return following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. His most consequential catch was a 27-yard reception on the game's penultimate play, which set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal. Per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, Flowers knew for a while that he would be suiting up Sunday, but he was limited in practice due to concerns about the quality of the field in Rio de Janeiro. Flowers has seemingly put the injury behind him heading into a Week 4 home game against the Titans.