Flowers recorded four receptions on six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over Detroit.

Baltimore's target distribution was relatively flat, leaving Flowers as one of three players with either six or seven targets. Of that group, Flowers was the most efficient, thanks in large part to a 48-yard catch and run on the Ravens' first offensive possession of the game. He has now topped 70 receiving yards in three of his first seven games in the NFL.