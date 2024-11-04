Flowers caught five of six targets for 127 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-10 rout of the Broncos.

Both scores came in the second quarter as Flowers was on the other end of seven-yard and 53-yard strikes from Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' acquisition of Diontae Johnson doesn't seem likely to threaten Flowers' spot as Jackson's top downfield option -- the second-year wideout has erupted for four 100-yard performances in the last five games, although Sunday's TDs were his first since Week 2. Flowers could be poised for big numbers again in Week 10 against a Bengals secondary he posted a 7-111-0 line against on 12 targets in their first meeting.