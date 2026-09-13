Flowers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the .Colts due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Before checking out of the game midway through the second quarter, Flowers was on his way to a huge day with five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Ravens will evaluate Flowers in the locker room during halftime before updating his status prior to the start of third quarter. Given that Flowers had been listed with a hamstring issue on the injury report leading up to Sunday's season opener, his day could be done.