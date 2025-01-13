Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team is in "we'll see mode" with Flowers (knee) ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports.

"[Flowers] is working very hard to get back, and we'll see toward the end of the week if he's practicing," Harbaugh said. "He can play without practicing, for sure, if he feels healthy enough and if it's safe for him." Flowers was injured Week 18 and didn't practice last week, ultimately getting ruled out Thursday for Saturday's eventual 28-14 win over the Steelers. His absence allowed WR Tylan Wallace to take 53 percent of snaps on offense, with Rashod Bateman at 49 percent, Steven Sims at 18 percent and Anthony Miller at 12 percent. Bateman was the clear leader in route share at 86 percent, followed by Wallace (50 percent), Agholor (36 percent) and Miller (23 percent). The Ravens likely will need more from their WRs this Sunday against the Bills, and there's a big decline in quality/productivity after Flowers and Bateman.