Flowers brought in three of six targets for six yards and rushed three times for 17 yards in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Joe Fagnano drew the start with both Lamar Jackson (IR, thumb) and Tyler Huntley (IR, toe) out of action, and the rookie undrafted signal-caller averaged a microscopic 3.3 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions. Therefore, Flowers once again put forth a forgettable receiving line, although he at least got on the board with a trio of catches after being blanked on five targets in the Week 8 loss to the Bills. The Ravens tried to boost Flowers' touches with his trio of rush attempts, and he was reasonably effective with those. While fantasy managers have gotten next to nothing from the talented receiver over the last two games, Jacoby Brissett, who Baltimore is finalizing a trade for with the Cardinals, could be ready to suit up as soon as a Week 10 home matchup with the Chargers on Monday night, Nov. 16.