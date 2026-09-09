Flowers (lower body) was working off to the side with a trainer during Wednesday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After appearing to participate fully Tuesday, Flowers' side work Wednesday suggests Baltimore could be managing his reps heading into Week 1. His official participation level on the Ravens' injury report will provide the clearest read on his availability for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, but there's been no indication Flowers is in any danger of missing the season opener.