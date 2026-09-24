Flowers (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, though he worked out on his own prior to practice, Kyle Goon of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Flowers has yet to resume officially participating in practice since sustaining a hamstring injury during Baltimore's season-opening win over the Colts. The speedy wide receiver sat out the Week 2 loss to the Saints and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game Sunday against the Cowboys. Flowers would likely need to practice in at least some capacity Friday to have a chance to play Sunday.