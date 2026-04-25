The Ravens selected Young in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

Young (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) broke out in a big way by posting 16.5 tackles for loss in 2025, yet the lack of pass-rushing production in his Missouri career gives reason to suspect he profiles more as an edge-setting strong-side defender than he does an edge-bending pass rusher. Rather than a classic double-digit sack threat, Young is more so the guy who makes sure the running back doesn't turn the corner on off-tackle carries.