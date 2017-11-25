Ray-Ray Armstrong: Released by 49ers
Armstrong was released by the 49ers on Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The move was made in order to make room on the roster to activate Tank Carridine off injured reserve. Armstrong had seen his role reduced in recent weeks, so it is not surprising he was the odd man out in the situation. He now figures to either look for a new opportunity or land on the team's practice squad.
