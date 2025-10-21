The Falcons released McCloud on Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

McCloud's dismissal comes after Atlanta made him a healthy inactive for each of its last two games. Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris initially said that McCloud's inactive status for the team's Week 6 win over Buffalo was a "coach's decision," but the veteran wideout/return man didn't end up practicing at any point in Week 7 after being sent home from team facilities. Morris didn't go into any specifics regarding any potential friction between McCloud and the team, but the 29-year-old will now get the chance to pursue a fresh start elsewhere. Given his ample NFL experience as a depth receiver and on punt and kickoff returns, McCloud shouldn't have much trouble finding an opportunity with another organization, either as a member of the 53-man roster or practice squad.