Ray-Ray McCloud: Gets released from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants released McCloud from their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone and Matt Citak of the team's official site report.
The Giants also released cornerback Myles Purchase from their practice squad, signing instead veteran punter Cameron Johnston and wide receiver Xavier Gipson. McCloud will become an unrestricted free agent.
