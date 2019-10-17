The Bills signed McCloud to the practice squad Thursday.

McCloud was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, and he wasted little time before signing on with Buffalo's practice squad. The second-year pro's fumbling problems became an issue in Carolina, and he'll now work to improve his ball security skills. If McCloud shows well on the practice squad, he could conceivably earn a promotion to the active roster later in the season.

