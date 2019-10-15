Ray-Ray McCloud: Let go by Carolina
McCloud was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
This doesn't come as a surprise, as McCloud has recorded six fumbles on returners in his last three games. While coach Ron Rivera reiterated how talented McCloud is, ball security is a top priority for the team. With that, McCloud will likely clear waivers and be an unrestricted free agent while the Panthers will need to find a new top return man, whether that be internally or via a free agent signing. Fortunately for them, they have the week off to figure that out.
