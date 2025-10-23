The Giants signed McCloud to the practice squad Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

McCloud will provide New York with depth at wide receiver after having been cut by the Falcons last Friday. He could also contribute in the return game. While McCloud is technically eligible to be promoted for game action as early as Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles, it seems likely that he'll need at least a week or two to acclimate to his new offensive scheme.