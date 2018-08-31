Raysean Pringle: Waived by Oakland
Pringle was waived by the Raiders on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pringle formerly played at the running back and wide receiver positions, but switched to the defensive side of the ball during his rookie season last year. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
