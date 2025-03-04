Seattle released Jenkins on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In the veteran's first season with Seattle, Jenkins lost his starting spot to Coby Bryant midway through the year, averaging fewer than 22 defensive snaps during the last seven games of the campaign. He turned 31 in January and will have to look for his next opportunity with a different team.
