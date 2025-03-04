Seattle released Jenkins on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In his lone season with Seattle, Jenkins lost his starting spot to Coby Bryant midway through the campaign and averaged fewer than 22 defensive snaps over the last seven games. Jenkins turned 31 years old in January and may not be in high demand as a free agent.
