Matchups definitely matter for wide receivers ... well, the non-obvious studs, anyway. You're not drafting Ja'Marr Chase to sit him when he plays the Ravens, even if the Ravens boast the deepest secondary in the league and a strong pass rush.

That reminds me of something: When you do evaluate matchups for wideouts, be aware that it's about much more than just one cornerback with a name you've heard of. The scheme, the other cornerbacks on the team, the tendencies on how often a defense will double-team a receiver, and the pass rush impact on the guy throwing the ball to a receiver all come into play in a given matchup. When any receiver faces headwinds on several of these fronts, his chances for a big game shrink. Not that that slowed down Chase last year against Baltimore -- he shredded them twice.

So what if you knew which receivers had a bunch of easy matchups before you went into your draft? You'd love that information! You'd also love to know which receivers would face a lot of tough matchups. That kind of stuff might help you make a decision between drafting one player over another.

Based on my offseason research of every single projected defensive starter and quality depth guy, every team's basic scheme and every team's coverage tendencies, I can take a calculated guess on which teams will be great against receivers, which teams will be so-so, and which teams will stink.

With that information, a projection can be made to measure the strength of every wide receiver's schedule.

And not just the whole season, but even a sample of the first four weeks, which are especially crucial for receivers you take with breakout expectations.

I love these projections, but even I wouldn't solely use them to make major Fantasy Football decisions. Consider them tiebreakers -- like if you're debating between Tetairoa McMillan and Jaylen Waddle, maybe this info will help you pick McMillan.

Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI • WR • #18 TAR 116 REC 62 REC YDs 885 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

A reason for marvelous optimism. The Cardinals, like division rivals San Francisco and Seattle, have a favorable schedule projection for their receivers. But unlike the Seahawks (and the Rams, whose schedule is pretty meh), the Cardinals have a top-six ranking not only for the whole season but also for the first four weeks of the year. Harrison faces the Saints, Panthers, Niners and Seahawks and may only be seriously challenged by that last team. Look for a hot start for the sophomore that could help pace him through a better second season.

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 113 REC 77 REC YDs 975 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Ricky Pearsall SF • WR • #14 TAR 46 REC 31 REC YDs 400 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Niners have a top five favorable schedule across every position. In fact, the 49ers have the second-easiest projected schedule for receivers for the first four weeks and the whole season. I like the improvements made by their division rivals but only the Seahawks have a strong-looking secondary. Their matchups against the NFC South and AFC South help settle their schedule. Keep this in mind for all 49ers in your drafts -- their path to success is easier than it's been in years.

Surprise! Panthers WRs have the most favorable projected pass defense schedule. The grading process partially weighs the kind of pressure a quarterback will face from week to week but obviously favors the quality of secondary he and his receivers will face more. To that end, the Panthers receivers have a small edge on literally every other team. Part of it stems from the mostly easy access they'll have against cornerbacks in the NFC South, part of it is because they genuinely face maybe four tough pass defenses this year. Other NFC South teams benefit too, but the Panthers have the best outlook. McMillan and teammates like Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen should be remembered in the middle and late rounds.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 82 REC YDs 1096 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

A holdout could really hurt. The Commanders open the year with the third-easiest schedule per the projections, but it dramatically changes starting in Week 6 and projects to get even uglier as the year wraps up. We're already conditioned to lowering expectations for players who aren't regulars at training camp, which McLaurin could become if he holds out for a new contract. That could mean by the time he rounds into game shape his schedule will be more challenging. At minimum, McLaurin is a potential sell-high candidate in October; at most he'll be back as a low-end No. 2 receiver for the year.

Dulled North stars?

Seven of the bottom-nine spots for wide receiver projected schedules are held by teams in the AFC and NFC North. Everyone knows the Ravens, Steelers and Browns have tough secondaries with good pass rushes to go with them. The Lions do too while the Bears, Vikings and Packers have pass defense elements on-paper that will challenge passing games without necessarily stifling them. These divisions play each other in 2025 and obviously take part in intra-division play every year. The only team to escape this basement? The Bears, who have a last-place schedule and don't play the Lions again until Week 18, which isn't counted in the study. You won't care about this when it comes to Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Tee Higgins, but you might when it comes to Jerry Jeudy, Jameson Williams, Jordan Addison, DK Metcalf and Matthew Golden.

Others with favorable projected schedules: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp (third-easiest), Chris Olave (fourth-easiest), Josh Downs and Michael Pittman (fifth-easiest), Drake London and Darnell Mooney (seventh-easiest), Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka (eighth-easiest).

Others with tough projected schedules: Jakobi Meyers (seventh-toughest), Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy (eighth-toughest but I doubt you'll care), Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (tenth-toughest, doubt you care about this one either).

WRs with favorable early-season schedules (potential sell-high candidates in October): McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Keon Coleman, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

WRs with tough early-season schedules (potential buy-low candidates in October): Olave, Evans and Godwin (and/or Egbuka?), Calvin Ridley

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for the season thru Week 17

CAR 1 PHI 17 SF 2 WAS 18 SEA 3 LAR 19 NO 4 DAL 20 IND 5 BUF 21 ARI 6 NYG 22 ATL 7 MIA 23 TB 8 PIT 24 HOU 9 KC 25 DEN 10 LV 26 NE 11 DET 27 JAC 12 CLE 28 TEN 13 BAL 29 LAC 14 GB 30 NYJ 15 MIN 31 CHI 16 CIN 32

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for first four weeks

NE 1 PHI 17 SF 2 NYJ 18 WAS 3 MIN 19 DEN 4 LV 20 ARI 5 CIN 21 HOU 6 GB 22 IND 7 LAR 23 CAR 8 PIT 24 SEA 9 DAL 25 ATL 10 MIA 26 JAC 11 TEN 27 BUF 12 TB 28 CHI 13 CLE 29 NO 14 KC 30 LAC 15 DET 31 NYG 16 BAL 32

Full Rankings: Fantasy Strength of Schedule for Weeks 15-17