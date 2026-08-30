The Cowboys waived Steward on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Steward signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Cowboys in March. The cornerback was expected to once again be a strong piece of the team's secondary depth after playing in all 17 regular-season games and starting five throughout the 2025 campaign. Steward will now be placed on waivers and will likely be claimed by a team in need of cornerback depth. If the 25-year-old goes unclaimed, there is a strong chance he will rejoin the Cowboys on the team's practice squad.