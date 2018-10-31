Redskins' Adonis Alexander: Absent from injury report
Alexander (head) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Alexander exited Sunday's contest against the Giants and was evaluated for a concussion, but it appears he either avoided one or passed through the protocol with relative ease. Consider he's not listed on the injury report, there's little reason to suspect he will miss Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.
