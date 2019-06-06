Coach Jay Gruden said Alexander was held out of Wednesday's practice because of a groin injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington held its mandatory minicamp this week and Alexander reportedly spent Wednesday working out on the sidelines. The 22-year-old will have a chance to return to the field when the team resumes voluntary OTAs next week. If Alexander isn't able to do that, we won't see him again until training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories