Redskins' Adonis Alexander: Nursing groin injury
Coach Jay Gruden said Alexander was held out of Wednesday's practice because of a groin injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Washington held its mandatory minicamp this week and Alexander reportedly spent Wednesday working out on the sidelines. The 22-year-old will have a chance to return to the field when the team resumes voluntary OTAs next week. If Alexander isn't able to do that, we won't see him again until training camp.
