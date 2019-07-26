Redskins' Adonis Alexander: Participating at training camp
Alexander (groin) is participating during the first week of training camp, Anthony Romano of WDBJ 7 News reports.
Alexander was nursing a groin injury during mandatory minicamp in June, but he appears fully recovered with training camp now underway. The 2018 sixth-round pick totaled four tackles in nine games during his rookie campaign.
