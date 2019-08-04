Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Alexander (quadriceps) is expected to miss a few weeks, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Alexander had originally been dealing with a groin injury, but will now be forced to miss time due to a hurt quad. The Virginia Tech product was hardly a lock to make the roster, but this news could save him if the Redskins elect to place him on injured reserve, so the team wouldn't have to decide to cut him or not. The 2018 sixth-round pick totaled just four tackles in nine games during his rookie campaign.