Redskins' Adonis Alexander: Set to miss time
Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Alexander (quadriceps) is expected to miss a few weeks, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Alexander had originally been dealing with a groin injury, but will now be forced to miss time due to a hurt quad. The Virginia Tech product was hardly a lock to make the roster, but this news could save him if the Redskins elect to place him on injured reserve, so the team wouldn't have to decide to cut him or not. The 2018 sixth-round pick totaled just four tackles in nine games during his rookie campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...