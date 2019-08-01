Redskins' Adonis Alexander: Sits out Wednesday
Alexander (groin) was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, and is considered day-to-day, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander had been nursing the groin injury through mandatory minicamp, and was expected to be ready for training camp. The good news for the Virginia Tech product is that the injury doesn't seem to be serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time. Expect the team to keep providing updates on Alexander's health as training camp rolls on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fournette vs. Cook: Who is the pick?
Dave Richard takes you step by step on how to compare two injury-prone running backs, and gives...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Hype Hooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...