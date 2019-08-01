Alexander (groin) was unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, and is considered day-to-day, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander had been nursing the groin injury through mandatory minicamp, and was expected to be ready for training camp. The good news for the Virginia Tech product is that the injury doesn't seem to be serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time. Expect the team to keep providing updates on Alexander's health as training camp rolls on.