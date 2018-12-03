Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active, per usual
Peterson (shoulder) is listed as active Monday at Philadelphia.
Peterson went through his typical routine this week, following a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen with a questionable designation for the incoming contest. There's always the risk of an in-game aggravation of his shoulder injury, which has forced him to the sideline at times this season. He also will have to contend with pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs) for the first time since Week 8 and third occasion since Week 3. Fortunately for Peterson, he's taking on an Eagles defense that has surrendered 151.7 rushing yards per game and four TDs on the ground to running backs over the last three contests.
